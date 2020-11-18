Close

Two Dublin restaurants win big at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2020

By Rory Cashin

November 18, 2020 at 12:36pm

Some very prestigious awards won by these Irish restaurants.

Earlier this year we reported on two Dublin restaurants being nominated for some big titles at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2020, and today we can tell you that they've both won!

Located on South William Street, SOLE Seafood and Grill was named Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant in Europe, making it the second year in a row the restaurant has taken home this prestigious award.

Meanwhile, located at the Mansion House, FIRE Steakhouse has taken home the trophy for Global Steakhouse of the Year 2020.

Richie Wilson, the Culinary Director of both restaurants, had this to say about the wins: "Both awards are a testament and recognition of our team’s enormous dedication to Irish provenance, in both our food and our welcome. This has brought us to the world stage, delivering the ultimate Steak and Seafood experience in the heart of Dublin.

"The awards are appreciated all the more in the current climate, giving us an incredible boost for 2020 and renewed energy for 2021. I can’t wait for us to open our doors once again and share with all our guests the experience that has given us these amazing awards."

At the time of writing, neither restaurant are open due to Level 5 restrictions, and while we're sure you'll want to try them both out ASAP, in the meantime we recommend you try out Lovin Dublin’s Date Box meal kit, which is now officially available to order and deliverable throughout Dublin.

