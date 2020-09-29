Vegan Sandwich Co shares first look at their 'most ambitious menu of all time' 

Gearing up to open their brand-new brick and mortar location for the first time tomorrow, the Vegan Sandwich Co team has been building anticipation online by teasing us with snippets of what's to come.

Sharing a peek at what owner Sam has described as the café's "most ambitious menu of all time", the new Vegan Sandwich offerings cover everything from breakfast to dessert.

"Here she is!!! Our most ambitious menu of all time and I am both incredibly excited and a bit terrified. We have all ur old favs and a whole load of new additions too. We have done our best to gauge quantities for all our different items but if anything sells out, there will be plenty of opportunities to try in the future.

Serving breakfast from 8am and Lunch/Dinner from 11:30am this Wednesday to Sunday. Hope to see some of your lovely faces there."

Go big or go home, eh?

One of the city's best-loved spots for a hearty vegan sambo, their all-day - yes I repeat, ALL DAY - breakfast is sure to be a big hit... we already know their vegan chicken fillet roll is a winner.

Opening for the first time tomorrow morning at 8am, you'll find the new Vegan Sandwich Co beside Frank Ryan's on Queen's Street.

Header image via Instagram/Vegan Sandwich Co

READ NEXT: Owner of Smithfield café shares picture of graffiti daubed outside premises