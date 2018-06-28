Dublin

Warning Issued To Motorists As Firefighters Deal With Huge Dublin Blaze

'Do not attempt to drive through smoke...'

Dublin Fire Brigade has posted on Twitter to say that they are currently dealing with a large gorse fire near Slade Valley Golf Club in Co. Dublin.

Motorists have been warned that visibility is extremely poor in the area. The post reads 'Do not attempt to drive through smoke, you will get disorientated.'

Slade Valley Golf Club is located in Crockaunadreenagh in South County Dublin.

