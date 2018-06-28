Warning Issued To Motorists As Firefighters Deal With Huge Dublin Blaze

'Do not attempt to drive through smoke...'

Dublin Fire Brigade has posted on Twitter to say that they are currently dealing with a large gorse fire near Slade Valley Golf Club in Co. Dublin.

Motorists have been warned that visibility is extremely poor in the area. The post reads 'Do not attempt to drive through smoke, you will get disorientated.'

We are dealing with a large gorse/grass fire around Slade Valley Golf Club. Visability is severely limited with smoke in the area. Please keep away from the area. Do not attempt to drive through smoke, you will get diorientated. @aaroadwatch @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/9I7jioghjF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 28, 2018

Slade Valley Golf Club is located in Crockaunadreenagh in South County Dublin.

