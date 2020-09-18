Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Waste Not, want not-  This Dun Laoghaire café is hosting a zero-waste sustainability class

By Sarah Finnan

September 18, 2020 at 3:47pm

Share:

Sustainability was one of the it buzz words of last year. There was a huge turn towards being as sustainable as possible and people really seemed committed to making realistic changes in their daily lives.

Enter 2020, and sustainability has faded somewhat into the background. That's not to say that people aren't trying anymore, just that making sustainable choices can be a little trickier these days.

Sustainability is quite a big umbrella term though, one that covers many a surprisingly large area of ground. Fast fashion for example, or our reliance on single-use plastic. Another area that falls under the same roof is food wastage - a major issue that FoodSpace Ireland is trying to help tackle.

Hosting a zero-waste and sustainable lifestyle class at INK Café in Dun Laoghaire, the aim of the class is to help educate people on what they can do to lessen the problem. Getting together to champion how to get the most from food, organisers are hoping that it will teach us how to be responsible when it comes to eating, buying and unnecessarily throwing away.

Speaking of the upcoming zero-waste workshop, Grainne Caarberry of FoodSpace Ireland commented:

'You just have to see the stats on food waste in Ireland, to know we have to act responsibly now. This has long been a mission of our team at FoodSpace and this year we want to ensure we are part of the change in helping Ireland to stop Food Waste and be more conscious of what we throw in the bin.'

Promising a very hands-on approach, attendees will be shown how to incorporate seasonal produce into their diets as well as how to use all parts of the ingredients they're buying - so there's minimal wastage.

Adding that 'it's not just about being plant-based, vegan or cutting back on food groups', organiser Conor Spacey said that the programme is more about enjoying locally sourced wholefoods. 'Eating avocados from Ecuador in Ireland is never going to be the right thing to do environmentally, so let’s use what we have and create dishes, flavours and meals we can all enjoy,' he said.

Taking place at INK Café on Thursday, October 8 at 7pm, tickets cost just over €30 and you can get yours through Eventbrite from Monday.

READ NEXT: ‘Mistletown’ Christmas festival to be held at Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market this year

Share:

Latest articles

BREAKING: Dublin to move to Level Three lockdown from midnight tonight

'Whatever happens later happens' - Local restaurant trying to put 'best foot forward'

NPHET official gives reasoning behind recommended closure of Dublin pubs and restaurants

We chat with DJ Marty Guilfoyle who gives us a bangin' playlist of his sounds of the Summer

You may also love

BREAKING: Dublin to move to Level Three lockdown from midnight tonight

'Whatever happens later happens' - Local restaurant trying to put 'best foot forward'

NPHET official gives reasoning behind recommended closure of Dublin pubs and restaurants

Little Mix to play huge Dublin gig next year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.