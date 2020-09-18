Waste Not, want not-  This Dun Laoghaire café is hosting a zero-waste sustainability class

Sustainability was one of the it buzz words of last year. There was a huge turn towards being as sustainable as possible and people really seemed committed to making realistic changes in their daily lives.

Enter 2020, and sustainability has faded somewhat into the background. That's not to say that people aren't trying anymore, just that making sustainable choices can be a little trickier these days.

Sustainability is quite a big umbrella term though, one that covers many a surprisingly large area of ground. Fast fashion for example, or our reliance on single-use plastic. Another area that falls under the same roof is food wastage - a major issue that FoodSpace Ireland is trying to help tackle.

Hosting a zero-waste and sustainable lifestyle class at INK Café in Dun Laoghaire, the aim of the class is to help educate people on what they can do to lessen the problem. Getting together to champion how to get the most from food, organisers are hoping that it will teach us how to be responsible when it comes to eating, buying and unnecessarily throwing away.

Speaking of the upcoming zero-waste workshop, Grainne Caarberry of FoodSpace Ireland commented:

'You just have to see the stats on food waste in Ireland, to know we have to act responsibly now. This has long been a mission of our team at FoodSpace and this year we want to ensure we are part of the change in helping Ireland to stop Food Waste and be more conscious of what we throw in the bin.'

Promising a very hands-on approach, attendees will be shown how to incorporate seasonal produce into their diets as well as how to use all parts of the ingredients they're buying - so there's minimal wastage.

Adding that 'it's not just about being plant-based, vegan or cutting back on food groups', organiser Conor Spacey said that the programme is more about enjoying locally sourced wholefoods. 'Eating avocados from Ecuador in Ireland is never going to be the right thing to do environmentally, so let’s use what we have and create dishes, flavours and meals we can all enjoy,' he said.

Taking place at INK Café on Thursday, October 8 at 7pm, tickets cost just over €30 and you can get yours through Eventbrite from Monday.