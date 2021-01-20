WATCH: An emotional Joe Biden quotes James Joyce as he leaves for the White House

Speaking to the masses ahead of his departure from Delaware for Washington DC, a clearly emotional Joe Biden made sure to quote his favourite Irish poet James Joyce.

Delivering a powerful speech ahead of his journey to the White House, Joe Biden addressed the nation from a podium in Delaware last night.

Paying tribute to his Irish heritage, Biden bid farewell to his adopted city, tearing up as he quoted James Joyce.

"My colleagues in the Senate used to always kid me for quoting Irish poets. They thought I did it because I'm Irish. I didn't do it for that reason, I did it because they're the best poets in the world.

"James Joyce is said to have told a friend that when it comes his time to pass, when he dies, he said 'Dublin, will be written on my heart'. Well, excuse the emotion but, when I die Delaware will be written on my heart."

“When I die, Delaware will be written in my heart”



President Elect Joe Biden quotes James Joyce at a send off event in Delaware this evening. 🇮🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MpIZguYVC8 — U.S. Embassy Dublin (@USEmbassyDublin) January 19, 2021

Thanking the Delaware public for everything they've done for him and his family throughout the years, Biden headed to Washington DC after the address where he'll meet vice-president Kamala Harris to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.