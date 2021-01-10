Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: An inquisitive fox was spotted roaming around Dublin yesterday 

By Sarah Finnan

January 10, 2021 at 10:26am

Share:

Dublin city may be void of people at the minute, but when the people are away, the fox will play... or something like that.

Captured yesterday afternoon by local journalist and activist Razan Ibraheem, the video shows an inquisitive little fox roaming around Dublin on Suffolk Street. Later posting it online to share with her Twitter followers, Razan captioned the short clip:

"In a broad daylight a brave fox is wandering around Dublin city centre just now."

Possibly on the hunt for discarded food scraps, there was great concern as to whether the little guy has enough to eat.

Hopefully, he's well-fed and is just out stretching his legs on his daily lockdown stroll.

READ NEXT: You can get free pizza in Dublin this weekend but ONLY if you’re called Brian or Angela

Share:

Latest articles

QUIZ: How well do you know the ten biggest games of 2020?

Further fines being issued by Gardaí to drivers visiting Wicklow Mountains outside their 5km limit

Dublin Fire Brigade called out to large fire in Ballyfermot overnight 

You can get free pizza in Dublin this weekend but ONLY if you're called Brian or Angela

You may also love

Dublin Fire Brigade called out to large fire in Ballyfermot overnight 

You can get free pizza in Dublin this weekend but ONLY if you're called Brian or Angela

Temple Bar food market confirms it WILL reopen for business as usual this morning

The DART is moving to a Saturday schedule on weekdays from Monday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.