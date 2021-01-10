WATCH: An inquisitive fox was spotted roaming around Dublin yesterday 

Dublin city may be void of people at the minute, but when the people are away, the fox will play... or something like that.

Captured yesterday afternoon by local journalist and activist Razan Ibraheem, the video shows an inquisitive little fox roaming around Dublin on Suffolk Street. Later posting it online to share with her Twitter followers, Razan captioned the short clip:

"In a broad daylight a brave fox is wandering around Dublin city centre just now."

In a broad daylight a brave fox is wandering around Dublin city centre just now. pic.twitter.com/Wll9yxVyxC — Razan Ibraheem (رزان) (@RazanIreland) January 9, 2021

Possibly on the hunt for discarded food scraps, there was great concern as to whether the little guy has enough to eat.

❤ Such a cutie! I hope he has enough to eat, urban foxes are probably doing a lot worse food wise due to Covid. — Aoife (@SiogMara) January 9, 2021

Hard time for the poor foxes,they have become so urbanised because of the ready availability of food waste,

but right now,with so many places shut,

they must be really desperate to be wandering around in daylight. — arthur speight (@tradheart) January 9, 2021

Hopefully, he's well-fed and is just out stretching his legs on his daily lockdown stroll.