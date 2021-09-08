WATCH: And we thought our Communion money didn't stick around long

By Fiona Frawley

September 8, 2021 at 11:24am

WATCH: And we thought our Communion money didn't stick around long

It's safe to say every Irish child has a chunk of Communion money that somehow "went missing".

Maybe your parents said they'd "hold it for you". Maybe it went into a mysterious post office account and was never seen again. There's a possibility it ended up as a downpayment for a new patio out the back garden, who can say for sure?

Some of us will never really know for sure what happened to our Communion coinage, but at least we didn't have to watch it float up to the sky attached to a balloon like this young lad:

The poor lil guy may have lost €100, but I hope it's some sort of comfort to him that he's gone viral on Twitter. Kids love that, right?

If there's an eight year old in your life with their own special day coming up, you might want to consider an envelope when giving them their gift. Old fashioned, sure, but at least they won't take flight.

