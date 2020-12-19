Close

WATCH: Bono, Imelda May, Shane MacGowan and more "busk" on Late Late Show

By Rory Cashin

December 19, 2020 at 9:53am

The annual Christmas time Grafton Street tradition got a necessary change of location this year.

One of the many very nice things that folk look forward to each and every Christmas in Dublin is the chance to see some of the biggest names in Irish music put together a busking performance on Grafton Street on Christmas Eve, with all of the money raised going to charity.

Unfortunately and obviously, that couldn't be the case this year, so instead of having a few hundred people watching them while huddling together in the cold, the performers brought the busk to an audience of a few hundred thousand people, watching comfortably from the warmth of their couches.

A very impressive line-up graced The Late Late Show on Friday as part of a special collection of busking performances, and again, all of the money donated by viewers went to charity.

One of the many highlights included Imelda May performing a spectacular version of On Raglan Road, and she was joined by Shane MacGowan, John Sheahan, Glen Hansard, Lisa O'Neill and Finbar Furey.

Hozier, Stephen John Smith, Philip Powell, and the Heyday Choir also appeared throughout the episode, with another major highlight being Bono and The Edge performing this stunning acoustic version of Walk On, before Bono sat down with Ryan Tubridy to voice his huge support of frontline workers.

As of just before midnight, The Late Late Show Twitter account that over €1.2 million had already been donated by viewers for the Simon Community.

You can rewatched the episode via the RTE Player right here.

