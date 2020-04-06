Close

WATCH: Class video shows what it was like wandering around Dublin in 1968

By Darragh Murphy

April 6, 2020 at 4:57pm

The streets of Dublin are as empty as they've likely ever been, which makes this throwback video all the more poignant.

Some old footage, obtained and posted by popular social media account Rare Irish Stuff, shows what it was like wandering around the streets of Dublin in 1968.

The below clip shows a thriving city; spotless, resplendent and bustling with both people and cars.

The footage takes viewers on a trip around Ireland's capital, taking in the sights and sounds of Dublin in the late 1960s.

We see the iconic facade of pubs like The Long Hall, a packed Westmoreland Street and kids playing around College Green.

The video, which has resurfaced in recent days, ends with a wonderful shot of two brothers walking hand in hand.

It's well worth a watch.

