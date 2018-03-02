Dublin

WATCH: Crazy Footage Of DART Line Being Washed Up Dashes Any Hopes Of Transport Returning Soon

It's basically a canal...

Screen Shot 2018 03 02 At 15 49 23

Storm Emma has led to crazy scenes around the country today, not least in coastal areas where enormous waves have been battering Ireland throughout the day. 

The stormy weather, combined with the snow and ice on our roads and rail lines has brought transport to a halt and judging by this crazy footage taken in South Dublin today, the DART won't be ready to come back any time soon. 

Taken in Seapoint by Caitríona Nic Góráin, the dramatic clip shows the DART line being completely swallowed up by giant waves, justifying the need for its services to be cut off today...

Hewett Newsagent also took a snap of the scene which shows the DART line pretty much being transformed into a canal...

WATCH: Crazy Footage Of DART Line Being Washed Up Dashes Any Hopes Of Transport Returning Soon
WATCH: Crazy Footage Of DART Line Being Washed Up Dashes Any Hopes Of Transport Returning Soon
WATCH: Crazy Footage Of DART Line Being Washed Up Dashes Any Hopes Of Transport Returning Soon
