WATCH: Dublin pub shares adorable video of regular 'fur buddy' who stops by on every walk

By Sarah Finnan

February 19, 2021 at 4:22pm

It's not just humans who are missing the pub, our furry friends are too. 

It's been close on one whole year since many of our favourite pubs were last open to the public. A very difficult few months for the industry, their absence has been greatly felt in the local community... by patrons of all shapes and sizes.

Clearly missing her local as much as the next guy, one Dublin doggo still calls by on her daily walks - keen to throw an eye on the place and make sure all is in order. One of the regular faces to be found within The Grave Diggers' hallowed walls back in the good old days, PeggySue has stayed loyal to the place throughout it all.

Managing to catch a video of her out doing her rounds, The Grave Diggers later shared the clip online, tweeting to say that they miss her too.

"Old habits are hard to break. Even for PeggySue one of our regular K9s she stops by the Bar door on every walk..missing our furbuddies & their humans too. Hang in there PeggySue."

No prizes for guessing who will be first in line when The Grave Diggers are finally allowed to reopen.

Header image via Twitter/The Grave Diggers

