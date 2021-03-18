WATCH: Dublin skyline illuminated by 500 drones for stunning St Patrick's Day light display

By Sarah Finnan

March 18, 2021 at 9:26am

Dublin city's skyline was the guest of honour in a new Tourism Ireland video which saw the sky above the Samuel Beckett Bridge lit up by a stunning light display in honour of St Patrick's Day. 

Organised by the St Patrick's Festival and Tourism Ireland in celebration of our national holiday, the display lit up the sky above the Samuel Beckett Bridge - with shamrocks, hearts and 'I love Ireland' signs illuminating the darkness before wishing onlookers a 'Happy St Patrick's Day'.

A Covid-friendly alternative to some of the usual festivities, parades and other such celebrations had to be cancelled this year in light of ongoing public health concerns.

Still wanting to mark the occasion and show that there is cause for hope, the beautiful display - which was pre-recorded for release yesterday - was set to a score by Eimear Noone... all made possible thanks to the use of 500 lightweight drones.

Sharing a video of the impressive display in action, Tourism Ireland tweeted to say:

"We are excited to share 'Orchestra of Light' with the world... a spectacular light show with a message of hope, to wish people everywhere a Happy #StPatricksDay. Created with @StPatricksFest and @DubCityCouncil"

Commending organisers on a job well done, according to one onlooker it was "a fabulous display representing our great nation" with another later describing it as "a lovely bit of positivity/escapism".

