WATCH: First look at new Clerys Quarter which includes a rooftop bar on historic O'Connell Street site

A first look at the planned Clerys Quarter has been unveiled today, offering a glimpse at the proposed project on the historic Clerys Building site on O'Connell Street.

Clerys Quarter will be centred on the refurbishment and extension of the historic Clerys Building, which was known for being a prime meeting point for Dubliners for generations.

The development will be made up of retail outlets, a restaurant and a rooftop bar and will also include a 213-bed four-star hotel. The Earl Building will offer 28,107 sq ft of office space, with retail space and restaurants on the ground floor.

The rooftop bar and restaurant will provide panoramic views over the capital and you can have a look for yourself in the below clip, which was shared this morning.

Clerys Quarter is scheduled to open in 2022 and you can find out more via this link.

