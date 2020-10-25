Close

WATCH: Hundreds join anti-mask march in Dublin earlier today

By Sarah Finnan

October 25, 2020 at 5:18pm

A video posted online earlier this afternoon shows hundreds attending an anti-mask protest in Dublin over the weekend.

Gathering at O'Connell Bridge at 2pm today, a crowd of people can be seen walking behind a sign that reads "end the lockdown rally". Calling for "peace, unity and freedom", attendees gathered outside the GPO to protest against mandatory facemasks, mandatory vaccines and further Covid-19 restrictions.

Similar protests have taken place in Dublin the past few weeks with one of the most recent seeing anti-mask protestors block up Grafton Street while chanting "no more fear" and "take off your masks" at shoppers.

Moving to Grafton Street following a rally at Custom House, it's believed that the protest was arranged by an organisation called Health Freedom Ireland and was supported by Yellow Vest Ireland.

