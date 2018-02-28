News Dublin

WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame

Dermot Bannon 2.0

Pjimage 30

Y'know how in life there's times when you think – you think – that you're actually doing pretty great? Today for example, we built the world's shittest snowman. 

Aha! Who cares! We built this sculpture of ice and snow and grit with our own bare hands. A triumph for the un-handy people of the world. We were feeling pretty proud too, until we saw this... 

A goddamn IGLOO was constructed in Blackrock today. 

And it's amazing, it seriously is. Just LOOK at those smooth ice blocks. Such skill, such dedication. 

Kinda the best part of the whole thing is that Dillon St. Paul had a part to play in building this ode to Eskimos (you probs remember him, he was on The Apprentice!). Sure Dermot Bannon himself couldn't have done a better job than this.

Dillon lives in Blackrock and himself alongside a "small communal effort" created this absolute beauty:

We're equal parts impressed and jealous. 

Okay. Mostly jealous. But hey... We've got two more whole days to get creative in that snow.

Have you any gas snow videos? Send them into us on Facebook or direct to eadaoin@lovin.com please for a chance to be featured on site!

READ NEXT: PICS: The Phoenix Park Turned Into A Giant Snowy Playground Today

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

storm emma dublin snow Beast from the East
Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame
WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
People Can't Get Over This Ice-Cream Van Spotted In Tallaght Today
People Can't Get Over This Ice-Cream Van Spotted In Tallaght Today
Here's A Full List Of Closures In Dublin Today Due To The Beast From The East
Here's A Full List Of Closures In Dublin Today Due To The Beast From The East
Stock Your Fridge – Deliveroo Might Not Be Able To Deliver Your Takeaway Tonight
Stock Your Fridge – Deliveroo Might Not Be Able To Deliver Your Takeaway Tonight
Cancelled Flights, Colleges Closed And Dublin In Disruption: What You Need To Know
Cancelled Flights, Colleges Closed And Dublin In Disruption: What You Need To Know
Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning
Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
News

Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
A Musical About Coppers Is Coming To Dublin - And It Looks Hilarious
What's On

A Musical About Coppers Is Coming To Dublin - And It Looks Hilarious
Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow
Dublin

Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin