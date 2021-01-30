Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: Powerful waves leave DART line submerged in water at Seapoint

By James Fenton

January 30, 2021 at 2:37pm

Share:

It's a wet and one out there today and if you're planning an essential DART journey, you might need to make alternative arrangements.

Powerful waves have been crashing against the rocks along the Dublin coast all day and one of the Lovin team has managed to capture dramatic footage of this at Seapoint, within their 5km radius.

The clips show the DART line completely submerged by water in the area as the Irish Sea has a Saturday afternoon tantrum. Have a look for yourself below...

Irish Rail has confirmed that 'services remain suspended between Booterstown and Dún Laoghaire due to flooding in the area' and Dublin Bus are currently honouring rail tickets. Water levels will continue to be monitored.

The weather is set to take another dramatic turn tomorrow with a snow/ice warning in place for 18 counties from 6am. Stay safe out there.

READ NEXT: Dublin pizzeria's dessert pizzas are the ultimate comfort food for a wet Saturday

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin pizzeria's dessert pizzas are the ultimate comfort food for a wet Saturday

WATCH: The first trailer for the new Mighty Ducks series coming to Disney+

This is not a drill: Bacon & Cheese Donuts now available in Dublin

Episode four of WandaVision starts to explain that reported $200 million budget

You may also love

Dublin pizzeria's dessert pizzas are the ultimate comfort food for a wet Saturday

This is not a drill: Bacon & Cheese Donuts now available in Dublin

Amazon reportedly set to open their first fulfilment centre in Ireland

Dublin café 'heartbroken' after 'malicious' vandal attack last night

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.