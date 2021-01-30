WATCH: Powerful waves leave DART line submerged in water at Seapoint

It's a wet and one out there today and if you're planning an essential DART journey, you might need to make alternative arrangements.

Powerful waves have been crashing against the rocks along the Dublin coast all day and one of the Lovin team has managed to capture dramatic footage of this at Seapoint, within their 5km radius.

The clips show the DART line completely submerged by water in the area as the Irish Sea has a Saturday afternoon tantrum. Have a look for yourself below...

The DART line at Seapoint submerged in water this afternoon 😮 ☂️ pic.twitter.com/pByXuvErIc — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) January 30, 2021

Irish Rail has confirmed that 'services remain suspended between Booterstown and Dún Laoghaire due to flooding in the area' and Dublin Bus are currently honouring rail tickets. Water levels will continue to be monitored.

Update: Services remain suspended between Booterstown and Dun Laoghaire due to flooding in the area, currently monitoring water levels. Dublin Bus honouring rail tickets. Update to follow. -CL #weatherwatch https://t.co/tU4ujUqqBK pic.twitter.com/ChWN66ajrl — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) January 30, 2021

The weather is set to take another dramatic turn tomorrow with a snow/ice warning in place for 18 counties from 6am. Stay safe out there.

