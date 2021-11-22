WATCH: The scaffolding has been removed from Clerys Quarter

Meaning we can see the iconic building in all its former glory for the first time in years!

If you frequent the O'Connell Street area, you'll know the Clerys building has been under the cover of scaffolding for the last few years as its undergone some serious refurbishment. However, last week the scaffolding was taken away meaning passersby can see the historic meeting spot and shopping district without restrictions for the first time since work on it began in 2015.

You can have a look at the building sans scaffolding below:

When the Clerys Quarter opens fully in early 2022, it will feature retail space, offices, a 213 bedroom four star hotel and even a rooftop bar and restaurant. Along with being one of Dublin's most historic buildings, dating back to 1853 and being rebuilt again in 1922 following a fire during the Easter Rising in 1916.

Have you seen Clerys without the scaffolding yet?

Header image via Clerys Quarter

