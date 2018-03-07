Dublin

There Will Be Water Restrictions In Over 100 Dublin Areas Until Thursday Morning

The restrictions will begin at 8pm.

Screen Shot 2018 03 06 At 14 15 33

Irish Water has identified over 100 areas across Dublin to be hit with reduced pressure from 8pm on Wednesday night as 16,000 people remain without water and over 30,000 are on restricted supplies. 

This reduction is being put in place so reservoirs are allowed to fill as the significant leakage coupled with the high demand is not letting that happen at the moment. 

The water reduction will remain in place until 6am on Thursday morning but hospitals are not affected.

The restriction applies to the following Dublin areas:

Dublin City Council

·         Charlemont Bridge

·         Dolphins Bridge

·         Herberton Road

·         James Walk

·         Parnell Road

·         Slievenamon

·         Suir Road

·         Windsor Terrace

·         Bishops Palace

·         Brunswick Street

·         Church Street

·         Green Street

·         Balfe Road

·         Bangor Road

·         Clogher Road

·         Clonmacnoise

·         Crumlin Cross

·         Crumlin Road

·         Errigal Road

·         Poddle Park

·         Rafters Road

·         Slievebloom Park

·         The Star

·         Walkinstown Parade (Long Mile Road)

·         Richmond Hill

·         Sandford Road

·         Annesley Bridge

·         East Wall Road

·         North Strand Road

·         Ringsend Park

·         Sheriff St

·         Strand Road

·         Anglesea Road

·         Bath Avenue

·         Belmont Avenue

·         Gilford Road

·         Irishtown Road

·         Merrion Road North

·         Merrion Road South

·         Mespil Road

·         Pembroke Road

·         Sussex Terrace

·         Spencer Dock

·         All Hallows

·         Beaumont Road

·         Clonliffe Road

·         Collins Avenue Extension

·         Collinswood Estate

·         Croydon Terrace

·         Grace Park Road

·         Homefarm Road

·         Mobhi Road

·         Philipsburg Avenue

·         Rathlin Road

·         Shanrath Road

·         The Rise

·         Camden St

·         Clanbrassil St

·         Donore Avenue

·         Earlsfort Terrace

·         Aulden Grange

·         Shanliss

·         Dundrum

·         Milltown

South Dublin County Council

·         Foxborough

·         Earlsfort

·         Ballydowd

·         Greenhills

·         Ballymount

·         Fox & Geese

·         Cherry Orchard

·         Palmerstown

·         Ballyfermot

·         Chapelizod

·         Tallaght (between Belgard Road and M50)

·         Templeogue

·         Terenure

·         Crumlin

·         Walkinstown.

·         Fettercairn

·         Lanndale

·         Glenshane

·         Rossfield

·         Springfield

·         Whitestown

·         Aylesbury

·         Carriglea

·         Butterfield

·         Templeroan

·         Taylors Lane

·         Woodtown

·         Mount Venus

·         Cruagh

·         Bohernabreena

·         Friarstown

·         Montpelier

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown

·         Watsons

·         Ralahine

·         Johnstown

·         Nutgrove

·         Orwell

·         Braemor

·         Llewellyn

·         Shankill

·         Ballyman

·         Foxrock Pumps

·         Sandycove

·         Glenageary

·         Dalkey

Fingal County Council

·         Skerries

·         Balbriggan

READ NEXT: A Famous Dublin Pub Is Changing Its Name For The Second Time In Three Weeks

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Dublin water Irish water
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
There Will Be Water Restrictions In Over 100 Dublin Areas Until Thursday Morning
There Will Be Water Restrictions In Over 100 Dublin Areas Until Thursday Morning
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Lidl Plan To Demolish Remainder Of Building At Fortunestown Store
Lidl Plan To Demolish Remainder Of Building At Fortunestown Store
This "Free Gaff" Is Holding One Of Dublin's Biggest And Longest Ever House Parties
This "Free Gaff" Is Holding One Of Dublin's Biggest And Longest Ever House Parties
A Famous Dublin Pub Is Changing Its Name For The Second Time In Three Weeks
A Famous Dublin Pub Is Changing Its Name For The Second Time In Three Weeks
Water Restrictions In Dublin Will Now Take Place From 8pm To 6am
Water Restrictions In Dublin Will Now Take Place From 8pm To 6am
This Old RTÉ Footage Shows What Dublin "Gangs" Looked Like In 1983
This Old RTÉ Footage Shows What Dublin "Gangs" Looked Like In 1983
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
Almost 1,000 People Are Planning To Gather At The Spire To Say "Wow" Like Owen Wilson
Almost 1,000 People Are Planning To Gather At The Spire To Say "Wow" Like Owen Wilson
BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future
BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Feature

10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Lidl Plan To Demolish Remainder Of Building At Fortunestown Store
Dublin

Lidl Plan To Demolish Remainder Of Building At Fortunestown Store
9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day
Food and Drink

9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day
There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
Lifestyle

There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin