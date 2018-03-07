There Will Be Water Restrictions In Over 100 Dublin Areas Until Thursday Morning

The restrictions will begin at 8pm.

Irish Water has identified over 100 areas across Dublin to be hit with reduced pressure from 8pm on Wednesday night as 16,000 people remain without water and over 30,000 are on restricted supplies.



This reduction is being put in place so reservoirs are allowed to fill as the significant leakage coupled with the high demand is not letting that happen at the moment.

The water reduction will remain in place until 6am on Thursday morning but hospitals are not affected.

The restriction applies to the following Dublin areas:



Dublin City Council

· Charlemont Bridge

· Dolphins Bridge

· Herberton Road

· James Walk

· Parnell Road

· Slievenamon

· Suir Road

· Windsor Terrace

· Bishops Palace

· Brunswick Street

· Church Street

· Green Street

· Balfe Road

· Bangor Road

· Clogher Road

· Clonmacnoise

· Crumlin Cross

· Crumlin Road

· Errigal Road

· Poddle Park

· Rafters Road

· Slievebloom Park

· The Star

· Walkinstown Parade (Long Mile Road)

· Richmond Hill

· Sandford Road

· Annesley Bridge

· East Wall Road

· North Strand Road

· Ringsend Park

· Sheriff St

· Strand Road

· Anglesea Road

· Bath Avenue

· Belmont Avenue

· Gilford Road

· Irishtown Road

· Merrion Road North

· Merrion Road South

· Mespil Road

· Pembroke Road

· Sussex Terrace

· Spencer Dock

· All Hallows

· Beaumont Road

· Clonliffe Road

· Collins Avenue Extension

· Collinswood Estate

· Croydon Terrace

· Grace Park Road

· Homefarm Road

· Mobhi Road

· Philipsburg Avenue

· Rathlin Road

· Shanrath Road

· The Rise

· Camden St

· Clanbrassil St

· Donore Avenue

· Earlsfort Terrace

· Aulden Grange

· Shanliss

· Dundrum

· Milltown

South Dublin County Council

· Foxborough

· Earlsfort

· Ballydowd

· Greenhills

· Ballymount

· Fox & Geese

· Cherry Orchard

· Palmerstown

· Ballyfermot

· Chapelizod

· Tallaght (between Belgard Road and M50)

· Templeogue

· Terenure

· Crumlin

· Walkinstown.

· Fettercairn

· Lanndale

· Glenshane

· Rossfield

· Springfield

· Whitestown

· Aylesbury

· Carriglea

· Butterfield

· Templeroan

· Taylors Lane

· Woodtown

· Mount Venus

· Cruagh

· Bohernabreena

· Friarstown

· Montpelier

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown

· Watsons

· Ralahine

· Johnstown

· Nutgrove

· Orwell

· Braemor

· Llewellyn

· Shankill

· Ballyman

· Foxrock Pumps

· Sandycove

· Glenageary

· Dalkey

Fingal County Council

· Skerries

· Balbriggan

Pressure management across Greater Dublin Area will apply from 8pm tonight to 6am tomorrow. See https://t.co/T4ZoRQP5Wt for full list of affected locations. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) March 7, 2018

