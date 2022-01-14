REVIEW: Spending the night with The Westin

We got up close and personal with one of the landmark hotels of the capital.

Why make a reservation?

For those visiting Dublin, it is next to impossible to find somewhere this high-end that is also this centrally located. For those from Dublin, it is a landmark in luxury that is a perfect match for any form of celebration.

Set the scene

Facing Trinity College and Bank of Ireland's College Green building, The Westin is housed in one of those oppulent cubic buildings you might usually associate with Paris or Budapest, looking gorgeous in stark uplighting at night.

The five-star feeling arrives pretty much immediately, with that extravagant (and recently renovated) lobby, all polished marble and sparking gold.

Your arrival is greeted by a scent that usually only accompanies the highest-of-high-end stays. You know you're staying somewhere special when the hotel makes their smell available to purchase.

The rooms

For our stay, we visited The Grattan Suite for the evening, which was a sprawling, three-room corner of one of the hotel's floors. The living room had a large TV, fireplace, comfy sofa, office area, coffee and cold drinks station, and some magnificent views of the streets outside.

The bedroom came equipped with another large TV, a king-size bed with the perfectly calibrated "firmness" in both the lush duvet and comfortable pillows, with more than enough room for two people to sprawl out.

Just off the bedroom is the large bathroom, with a bath, huge walk-in shower and luxurious products. And it is here you'll begin to notice the little additions that truly add up to a spectacularly well-thought-out stay:

The little baggies of bath salts. The complimentary toothbrush, toothpaste and razor for anyone who might have forgotten to pack them. The little roll-on bottle of lavender to help you sleep once bedtime comes around. Individually, they're all small things, but combined with everything else about your stay, they leave a memorable impression.

Food & drink

You've got options!

The Mint Bar is in the basement, a very cool and moody bar that serves some incredible concoctions, as well as providing some great atmosphere.

The Atrium Lounge is a huge space built into the open area at the centre of the hotel, a view directly up through the different floors and ceiling of the establishment. Its here that you can partake in the famous champagne and/or cocktail-filled afternoon tea which (whisper it) might be the very best afternoon tea in all of Dublin.

And then there's Morelands Grill, which is where you'll hit up for the exceptional dinners and breakfasts. We highly recommend the Belgian Waffles in the morning, just the right combination of crispy and fluffy!

Also, there is a limited menu for room service, should you not feel like venturing too far from the bed, which is entirely understandable!

The service

Perhaps incorrectly, but you might expect a certain kind of stiffness when it comes to the staff of a five-star hotel, which makes it refreshing to report that those working in The Westin were personable, friendly and warm. Full of personal recommendations of what they find to be their own favourites on the menus, or just some funny banter about the weather, the staff were incredibly capable of making each interaction feel special.

Where is it?

College Green on Westmoreland Street. A two-minute walk to the Trinity College grounds, less than five minutes walk to Grafton Street, or a six-minute walk to the Abbey Theatre. There is also a Luas stop one minute's walk from the entrance to the hotel.

Prices from?

At the time of writing, prices for began at €314 per night for room and breakfast via the official website.