PIC: White Moose Café Introduce "Corkage" Fee For Breastfeeding

It's part of their "useless information".

Breastfeeding March

The White Moose Café are back at it again with their latest addition to their many rules and regulations that you have to follow if you want to have something to eat in there. 

This time they have turned their attention to mothers who were wondering if they were allowed to breastfeed in the café.

Of course is the answer, but it's going to cost you...

Corkage White Moose Cafe

The new rule reads: "Contrary to popular belief, breastfeeding is allowed in our café. There is a corkage charge payable of €5 for one breast or a special deal of €7.50 for two. You can't be bringing in your own milk when we have perfectly good milk here for sale".

For the extra €2.50, you'd go for the second breast every time. It's a good deal tbf.

Thanks to Lovin Dublin reader Shona Halpin for sending this our way. If you ever want to send anything to Lovin Dublin just pop us a Facebook message.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

