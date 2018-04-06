Dublin

VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters

The fighter will see a judge at 12pm Irish time over his charges.

Conor Mc Gregor Jan

How did a retaliation over something so small turn into such a big attack?

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an attack carrying several UFC fighters.

Conor McGregor was filmed throwing barricades at the UFC event in New York after being stripped of his Lightweight title. 

Later on that night, UFC boss Dana White said that an arrest warrant had been issued for McGregor.

The reason for McGregor's outburst has been tracked back to one small altercation between two different fighters that took place earlier this week. 

Reports suggest that McGregor was seeking retribution for rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s decision to confront Artem Lobov in a hallway.

Lobov - who is a close friend of McGregor and trains at the same Straight Blast Gym in Dublin - appears to be slapped by Nurmagomedov in the video above.

The attack which McGregor carried out on the bus on Thursday night contained Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters who were boarding it back to their hotel. 

Both Michael Chiesa (cut to the head) and Ray Borg (eye injury) are now being forced to pull out of their fights on Saturday following the attack. 

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

conor mcgregor New York Mcgregor Assault crime
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin
Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords
PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords
One Of Dublin's Shopping Centres Is Up For Sale And The Price Tag Is Big
One Of Dublin's Shopping Centres Is Up For Sale And The Price Tag Is Big
The George Release Statement Following Al Porter Rumours That Circulated Online
The George Release Statement Following Al Porter Rumours That Circulated Online
You Can Now Have A Very Insta-Worthy Flower Crown Party In Dublin
You Can Now Have A Very Insta-Worthy Flower Crown Party In Dublin
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
News

Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Dublin

These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Dublin

Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss
Lifestyle

Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
News

YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin