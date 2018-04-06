VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters

The fighter will see a judge at 12pm Irish time over his charges.

How did a retaliation over something so small turn into such a big attack?

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an attack carrying several UFC fighters.

Conor McGregor was filmed throwing barricades at the UFC event in New York after being stripped of his Lightweight title.

Later on that night, UFC boss Dana White said that an arrest warrant had been issued for McGregor.

The reason for McGregor's outburst has been tracked back to one small altercation between two different fighters that took place earlier this week.

Reports suggest that McGregor was seeking retribution for rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s decision to confront Artem Lobov in a hallway.

Lobov - who is a close friend of McGregor and trains at the same Straight Blast Gym in Dublin - appears to be slapped by Nurmagomedov in the video above.

The attack which McGregor carried out on the bus on Thursday night contained Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters who were boarding it back to their hotel.

Both Michael Chiesa (cut to the head) and Ray Borg (eye injury) are now being forced to pull out of their fights on Saturday following the attack.

