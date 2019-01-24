Dublin

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner

Absolutely gross

Shutterstock 1254978928

We all have some horror stories involving public transport in Dublin but you'd be doing very well to ever top this one.

During a discussion on 98FM's Dublin Talks this morning, host Jeremy Dixon was inviting listeners to come on the radio and share their most annoying Dublin public transport stories. For example, Jeremy pointed to the common habit of people watching videos on their phones with no headphones. Irritating? Sure, but enough to make you vow to never use public transport again? Maybe not.

Not to be outdone, the next caller told a tale so painfully gross it may well have you chopping up your Leap Card and throwing it out the window. Describing a scene on the 46A from Stillorgan into the city centre just before Christmas, the caller says that when she took her seat she "could hear this clicking noise". Turning around to find out what it was, she says she could see a woman across the aisle with "her legs in the air, feet on the windowsill and cutting her toenails."

Excuse us, vom. The worst part? The lady continues: "AND THE TOENAILS ARE GOING ALL OVER THE FLOOR OF THE BUS!"

The caller goes on to say that she couldn't believe what she was seeing and she was "afraid that one them was going to hit me in the eye."

Even though she tried to "throw some filthy looks" at the culprit who was in her late 40s or 50s, the woman was "concentrating too much on her huge big toes."

Absolutely grotesque. If you aren't completely put off, you can listen to the full conversation here.

READ NEXT: The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day

Dublin 98fm jeremy dixon
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge
A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day
The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
This Is The Most Disgusting Habit You'll Witness On The Streets Of Dublin
This Is The Most Disgusting Habit You'll Witness On The Streets Of Dublin
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Drake Has Just Announced THREE Dublin Shows And You Don't Have Long To Wait
Drake Has Just Announced THREE Dublin Shows And You Don't Have Long To Wait
Bored? Take A Stroll Through The Most Relaxing And Beautiful Place In Dublin
Bored? Take A Stroll Through The Most Relaxing And Beautiful Place In Dublin
Plans Are In Place To Transform Dublin's Two Canals Into Major Tourist Attractions
Plans Are In Place To Transform Dublin's Two Canals Into Major Tourist Attractions
Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
News

Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"
News

Former Lord Mayor Says That Dublin's Football Team "Are More Popular Than Jesus Christ"
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
Dublin

Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Lifestyle

Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group