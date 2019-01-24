"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner

We all have some horror stories involving public transport in Dublin but you'd be doing very well to ever top this one.

During a discussion on 98FM's Dublin Talks this morning, host Jeremy Dixon was inviting listeners to come on the radio and share their most annoying Dublin public transport stories. For example, Jeremy pointed to the common habit of people watching videos on their phones with no headphones. Irritating? Sure, but enough to make you vow to never use public transport again? Maybe not.

Not to be outdone, the next caller told a tale so painfully gross it may well have you chopping up your Leap Card and throwing it out the window. Describing a scene on the 46A from Stillorgan into the city centre just before Christmas, the caller says that when she took her seat she "could hear this clicking noise". Turning around to find out what it was, she says she could see a woman across the aisle with "her legs in the air, feet on the windowsill and cutting her toenails."

Excuse us, vom. The worst part? The lady continues: "AND THE TOENAILS ARE GOING ALL OVER THE FLOOR OF THE BUS!"

The caller goes on to say that she couldn't believe what she was seeing and she was "afraid that one them was going to hit me in the eye."

Even though she tried to "throw some filthy looks" at the culprit who was in her late 40s or 50s, the woman was "concentrating too much on her huge big toes."

Absolutely grotesque. If you aren't completely put off, you can listen to the full conversation here.

