Wondering how to celebrate the country reopening on Oct 22nd? We've got you covered

It's been the subject of discussion for Whatsapp groups across the country, and is quickly becoming the most eagerly anticipated day of 2021.

But if you're wondering how you could possibly choose what to do on such a momentous day after eighteen months of only having to decide between pizza or Chinese, don't worry. The decision has just been made for you.

Iconic Dublin club night Church will return with a bang on October 22nd, and it promises to bring you the sweaty, heaving dance floor you've been dreaming of.

We've waited patiently for the chance to boogie on down to some of the iconic bops released over the lockdown period, and Church promises to give us the goods:

We had Chromatica, WAP and Montero all drop during lockdown and guyzzzzz the day has finally come to hear them in our club.

In a post on Insta the Church team also mention they'll be releasing tickets for just 50% capacity in case the venue needs to put restrictions in place, and we imagine they'll sell fast. You can purchase yours now HERE.

The return to Church will take place at The Well on Stephens Green, and if you're hoping to be there you'll need €10 +booking fee for the collection basket. Say a few rosaries, find yourself something suitable to wear in the house of the lord and get going.

Header image via Instagram/churchdublin

