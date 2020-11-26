Wood Fire Café opening second Dublin restaurant next week

A cosy little spot on Blessington Street, Wood Fire Café knows what they're doing when it comes to serving up tasty, authentic Italian food. Pizza, pasta, tiramisu - whatever you're in the mood for, they've got you covered.

Already well settled in over in Dublin 7, owners have decided to expand the business once again announcing that they'll open their second Dublin restaurant as soon as next week.

Revealing the good news on social media yesterday, a message from the WFC team reads:

"We're thrilled to announce the opening of our second Wood Fire Cafe next week on Poolbeg Street Dublin 2. We're looking forward to seeing you all!"

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie... that's when you know you should have Italian for dinner.

Header image via Instagram/WFC Dublin