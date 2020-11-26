Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Wood Fire Café opening second Dublin restaurant next week

By Sarah Finnan

November 26, 2020 at 9:40am

Share:

A cosy little spot on Blessington Street, Wood Fire Café knows what they're doing when it comes to serving up tasty, authentic Italian food. Pizza, pasta, tiramisu - whatever you're in the mood for, they've got you covered.

Already well settled in over in Dublin 7, owners have decided to expand the business once again announcing that they'll open their second Dublin restaurant as soon as next week.

Revealing the good news on social media yesterday, a message from the WFC team reads:

"We're thrilled to announce the opening of our second Wood Fire Cafe next week on Poolbeg Street Dublin 2. We're looking forward to seeing you all!"

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie... that's when you know you should have Italian for dinner.

Header image via Instagram/WFC Dublin

READ NEXT: The theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show has finally been revealed

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurant confirms December closure due to "lack of guidance"

The theme of this year's Late Late Toy Show has finally been revealed

Netflix series tells the story of classic Christmas movies that almost didn't get made

3FE and Whiplash have created a new coffee beer

You may also love

3FE and Whiplash have created a new coffee beer

Brother Hubbard back in business from tomorrow with third Dublin venue opening next week as well

Fallon & Byrne has impressed once again with their magical Christmas grotto display

Order your Lovin Dublin Date Box meal kit for The Late Late Toy Show!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.