Workman's shares heartfelt message of thanks on 10th birthday celebration

Celebrations are in order for much-loved Dublin music venue Workman's who turns 10 years old today. Not the birthday or even the year they were hoping for, they're making the most of a rather miserable situation - already looking ahead to Workman's 10+1 and promising that are still plenty of good things yet to come.

Thanking Dubliners for their continued love and support over the past decade, the team spoke from the heart, sharing some lovely words on social media.

'It's been an absolute honour and a privilege to have become a part of the music and arts scene in Ireland. We've had the pleasure of having some of the best and most talented home grown and international acts play here as well as countless art exhibitions, drama, comedy, spoken word and everything else that can fit on a stage.'

Saying that they had a full year of events planned to mark the milestone, according to staff 'Workman's 10 was going to be a celebration of the old and new'... with as many great shows that they could possibly squeeze into one year. Alas, this was not to be but they fully intend on rescheduling all events for further down the line.

'As soon we can all pack into rooms together again we'll get the party hats out and put on some shows. Workman's 10+1 sounds good!'

Finishing with an impassioned 'We are you, you are us, WE ARE WORKMANS', the venue is looking forward to many more years of gigs, events and packed dancefloors.

Header image via Instagram/Workman's Club