Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Workman's shares heartfelt message of thanks on 10th birthday celebration

By Sarah Finnan

September 9, 2020 at 3:29pm

Share:

Celebrations are in order for much-loved Dublin music venue Workman's who turns 10 years old today. Not the birthday or even the year they were hoping for, they're making the most of a rather miserable situation - already looking ahead to Workman's 10+1 and promising that are still plenty of good things yet to come.

Thanking Dubliners for their continued love and support over the past decade, the team spoke from the heart, sharing some lovely words on social media.

'It's been an absolute honour and a privilege to have become a part of the music and arts scene in Ireland. We've had the pleasure of having some of the best and most talented home grown and international acts play here as well as countless art exhibitions, drama, comedy, spoken word and everything else that can fit on a stage.'

Saying that they had a full year of events planned to mark the milestone, according to staff 'Workman's 10 was going to be a celebration of the old and new'... with as many great shows that they could possibly squeeze into one year. Alas, this was not to be but they fully intend on rescheduling all events for further down the line.

'As soon we can all pack into rooms together again we'll get the party hats out and put on some shows. Workman's 10+1 sounds good!'

View this post on Instagram

Today is our 10th birthday!! We first opened our doors on September 9th 2010 in the height of a recession, against the odds with a love of music and art guiding our every move. Halves were the first band to play a public show here supporting Pivot on opening night and since then we've never looked back. It's been an absolute honour and a privilege to have become a part of the music and arts scene in Ireland. We've had the pleasure of having some of the best and most talented home grown and international acts play here and well as countless art exhibitions, drama, comedy, spoken word and everything else that can fit on a stage. We had a full year of events planned this year to mark this milestone. 'WORKMANS10' was going to be a celebration of the old and new with as many great shows as we could squeeze in to one short year, but alas is was not to be... this year. We do fully intend however on moving the celebrations down the line and as soon as we can all pack in to rooms together again we'll get the party hats out and put on some shows. WORKMANS10+1 sounds good! From the bottom of our hearts we'd like to thank everyone who has been on this amazing journey with us... To everyone who has come to a show here, a clubnight here, played here, danced here, had a pint here, DJ'd here, ate here, laughed here, sang here, moshed here, made friends here, found love here, displayed art here, did an encore here, promoted gigs here, made videos here, clapped along here, read a poem here, did a review here, took pictures here, and most importantly loved music and loved art here, thank you, thank you all!! We are you, you are us WE ARE WORKMANS xxx Here's to 10 more 🎶

A post shared by The Workmans Club (@workmansclub) on

Finishing with an impassioned 'We are you, you are us, WE ARE WORKMANS', the venue is looking forward to many more years of gigs, events and packed dancefloors.

Header image via Instagram/Workman's Club

READ NEXT: Dublin bakery giving out free bread starters for ‘Sourdough September’

Share:

Latest articles

Lovin Games Weekly – Prices and release dates for the new Xbox consoles

WATCH: Stormzy sends personalised message to Dublin school

Is Dublin heading for lockdown and what would it entail? Everything you need to know

Dublin bakery giving out free bread starters for 'Sourdough September'

You may also love

Is Dublin heading for lockdown and what would it entail? Everything you need to know

Dublin bakery giving out free bread starters for 'Sourdough September'

Parnell Street's most popular dive bar reopens today 

PICS: Dublin City Council shares look at continued works on city-centre street

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.