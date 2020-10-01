World Vegetarian Day - 11 veggie eats to help you celebrate

The first of October (aka spooky season), today is also World Vegetarian Day so ya may as well honour the occasion by treating yourself to one of these tasty veggie eats.
Roasted cauliflower
I don't know what exactly they put on their cauliflower to make it so damn good but just trust me on this one.
Vegan coddle
A staple in the Dublin diet, veggies needn't miss out anymore. Perfectly timed with the arrival of the colder autumn months.
Dublin Coddle ~ Inspired new vegan dishes by Tony Keogh available now in Cornucopia Restaurant. Join us Friday & Saturdays to try options from our innovative plant based menu cooked to order from the kitchen. With homemade sausages, tempeh bacon and served with our classic spelt bread it will undoubtedly satisfy your appetite. Launching tomorrow from 2pm and serving until 8pm. Photograph by @dora_kazmierak #vegan #dublincoddle #vegancoddle #foodphotography #photography #tempeh #veggies #newmenu #supportlocal #food #restaurant #eatoutdublin #dublinlife #ireland #irishowned #supportirish #supportsmallbusiness #supportirishbusiness
Halloumi sticks
You had me at halloumi. It may be the squeakiest cheese around but it's also one of the most delish.
If you eat cheese, eat cheesy cheese. Enjoy #haloumi cheese sticks only at Umi 😲👀 🧀 Tag a cheesy friend in the comment 🧀 Have a cheesy week For collection and delivery 🧀 order online www.umifalafel.ie Served with Mango Sauce 🥭 —————————————— #cheesy #cheeseplease #foodjenga #cheese #cheesesticks #halloumi #side #snack #delicious #treat #food #foodie #umi #umifalafel #ireland #vegetarian #instadaily #instafood #photooftheday #mezze #umimezze #messyfood #messymonday #mondaymood #mango #mangosauce
Vegan sushi
Sushi - just without the fish... which, funnily enough, is often the reason many meat-eaters tend not to like sushi. So a win for all diets.s
Charcoal bun burger
Beautiful. Simply beautiful.
The OG. 💚 . . . #veganjunkfood #veganburgersdublin #veganfastfood #dublinvegans #veganstartup #irishvegan #veganporn #dairyfree #instavegan #foodporn #crueltyfree #veganburgers #thefutureisvegan #animalburgersmadewithplants #ethicalchoices #zerowaste #stoneybatter #vegantakeaway #healthyjunkfood #womeninbusiness #vegandelivery #compostablepackaging #supportlocal
Chick-arnt burger
Not an actual chicken burger, obviously. Veginity described this one as "the juiciest" fillet they've tasted and if that's not a raving endorsement, i don't know what is.
Here we have been experimenting with Chick-arnt Burger for @vish.shop . This is proabbly the juiciest “chicken” fillet burger we’ve ever tasted! Southern style batter, Slaw and mild Sriracha on a homemade Brioche Bun. We were looking to open Vish.Shop back up, but we will have to wait a little longer... But fear not, you can still try amazing Vish.Shop stuff at home and we also added our Vietnamese menu to Deliveroo to reach you all! So you can order meals on our website veginity.com Click&Collect page or on Deliveroo (under Vish.Shop)! New opening hours: Wed-Sun 10am-8pm #ilovemyveginity
Autumn harvest plate
Seasonal eating at its best. Had this for lunch not too long ago and 10/10 would nom again.
Sloppy Joe
Just don't wear white when chowing down on one of these bad boys... learn from my mistakes.
Not a fan of gluten? No problem! 🤤 Introducing the SLOPPY JOE - one of the two sandwiches and three sides on our new menu that will have the option to be made without gluten. Delicious homemade chilli and taco sauce in either a sesame or made without gluten bun. Unfortunately all cooking equipment is shared so there may be cross contamination and we can’t guarantee any items are gluten free but for anyone who prefers their sambos with a bit less gluten and just as much flavour, this is for you. 🌶
Spiced apple oats
If there's one thing that makes getting out of bed on a cold October morning that little bit easier, it's knowing that there's a warming bowl of spiced apple oats waiting for you at Urbanity. Your tummy will thank you.
It's a hug in a bowl. 🤗 💫🥰⠀ ⠀ Organic gluten free cherry infused porridge oats, spiced apple, amarena cherries, apple gel with flaked almonds available from 8am Monday - Friday. 🍒🌸🍎🍏⠀ ⠀ Start your day right! ⠀ ⠀ SIT OUTSIDE • TAKE AWAY⠀ ⠀ #STAYPOSITIVE👊⠀ ⠀ #smithfield #dublineats #urbanity #dublin7 #instafood #organic #glutenfree ⠀
Loaded fries
I follow and unfollow The Saucy Cow on Instagram on the regular for the simple reason that their feed makes me too hungry. Everything on their menu gets a big YES from me - especially their paprika-coated waffle fries.
Pancakes
I don't think I really need to explain this one, so just let the below speak for itself.
What's that? Oh, just our bellies rumbling.
Dinner time is fast approaching and having spent the last half hour compiling this list, well it's safe to say that I'm good and hungry now.
Happy World Vegetarian day one and all.
Header image via Instagram/The Saucy Cow