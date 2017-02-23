7 Iconic Spots Where Every Dubliner Hung Out In The 2000s

How much time did you spend in these spots?

Being a young Dubliner at the turn of the Millennium usually meant have a lot of spare time on your hands. Technology hadn't quite taken hold and your soul had not yet been lost to the trappings of the 9-5.

Those hours had to be filled somehow whether that was wiling away an afternoon in an arcade or spending your hard-earned cash in one of the capital's night time haunts.

Some of these spots have now sadly left us while others remain and have been passed down to a new generation.

How much time did you spend in these spots?

1. Dr. Quirkey's

Located smack bang in the middle of O'Connell Street, you could spend hours sticking your 10 cent coins into the various slot machines and having a go of the bumper cars.

Of course, you would never completely lose track of time in there and almost miss your Junior Cert science exam. Me neither (ahem).

2. Asha

Rockers, goths and hip-hop heads. There were (and still are) fashions for everyone on the third floor of the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre.

3. Buck Whaleys

If only the walls could talk in here, everyone and their mother has been to Buck Whaleys at one stage or another.

It was a hot spot for college balls and 21sts and you'd spend the night searching for your friends amongst all the many dance floors.

A post shared by Laura B (@labren_naan) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

4. Zanzibar

Subsequently to become Bondi Beach Club and soon to be turned into an aparthotel.

5. Tramco

A Rathmines institution: Free Tayto for anyone in a jersey? Hang sangwiches at the end of the night? #BringBackTramco

6. The Hideout

Always full of DIT students dossing on extended lunch breaks.

7. Down Under At Major Tom's

A memorable spot for anyone who first tasted Dublin nightlife around 2002-2004. Harrys On The Green now stands in its place.

(pic: yelp.ie)

READ NEXT: 'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here