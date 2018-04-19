Yoga In The Park Event In Bushy Park Will Be Ideal If The Weather Stays Sunny

The ideal way to spend this Saturday if the temperatures stay high.

We could really get used of this big yellow thing in the sky...

It's great to actually see the temperature gauge in double figures for the first time all year and it seems to be rising more and more each day.

(We really hope we haven't jinxed it now).

Hopefully it stays for the weekend and if does, there's no better place to be than walking around, or sitting on the grass in Bushy Park.

We're big fans of Bushy Park, you can walk around and view all the beauty that surrounds it and on Saturdays, you can visit their market, which is one of the best in the capital.

But now, it's upped the game even more and has introduced a Yoga session each Saturday morning between 10-11am.

Each week 'Rathmines Collective' will have an experienced yoga teacher to guide you in a variety of styles of yoga, for ALL LEVELS.

So whether you're as bendy as the mudflap around a car tyre or you can barely touch your toes, it doesn't matter.

All the collective ask for is a €5 donation in return and each month they will donate a portion of the money to both local and international charities.

Weather permitting, they hope to hold the event every Saturday from 21 April up until 27 October.

You can find more information on the event here.

