You can get free croissants for your bestie at this Dublin bakery tomorrow

By Sarah Finnan

July 29, 2020 at 4:59pm

Free croissants for your bestie you say? Tell me more...

Friends are the family you choose for yourself. Yes, it's clichéd but it's also very true. Surrounding yourself with some badass pals that hype you up at any opportunity is a surefire way to bring sunshine to a cloudy day (metaphorically speaking, of course, we do live in Ireland after all).

And what says 'I appreciate you' more than pastry? Very little let me tell you. Hoping to help Dubliners show their mates a bit of love this World Friendship Day, Bread 41 will be running a buy one get one free type offer that essentially means if you buy yourself a croissant/pain au chocolat, they'll throw in one for your bestie too.

A better reason than most to haul yourself out of bed in the morning and make a beeline straight for Pearse Street where fresh-out-of-the-oven goodness awaits.

The eyes may be the window to the soul but the stomach is the way to the heart and you're sure to be number one friend if you turn up with warm pastries in tow.

