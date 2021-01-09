You can get free pizza in Dublin this weekend but ONLY if you're called Brian or Angela

It's been a while since The Back Page has put out a 'free pizza' announcement but they're back and it's good news for anyone named Brian or Angela.

Congratulations are in order for all the Brians and Angelas of Dublin I think, as they can bag themselves free pizza this weekend simply for being themselves.

Part of The Back Page's usual free food lottery, this week's draw has mixed things up slightly with the chosen names starting with different letters of the alphabet for a change.

"Better later than never!!! Free pizza this weekend for Brian and Angela. Collection only on 0892382343."

Be sure to share the love and let all the Brians and Angelas you know in on the secret, lest they miss out on free grub. Free food just tastes better - whether that's been scientifically proven or not is irrelevant... we all know it to be true.

