Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

You can get free pizza in Dublin this weekend but ONLY if you're called Brian or Angela

By Sarah Finnan

January 9, 2021 at 3:41pm

Share:

It's been a while since The Back Page has put out a 'free pizza' announcement but they're back and it's good news for anyone named Brian or Angela. 

Congratulations are in order for all the Brians and Angelas of Dublin I think, as they can bag themselves free pizza this weekend simply for being themselves.

Part of The Back Page's usual free food lottery, this week's draw has mixed things up slightly with the chosen names starting with different letters of the alphabet for a change.

"Better later than never!!! Free pizza this weekend for Brian and Angela. Collection only on 0892382343."

Be sure to share the love and let all the Brians and Angelas you know in on the secret, lest they miss out on free grub. Free food just tastes better - whether that's been scientifically proven or not is irrelevant... we all know it to be true.

Header image via Instagram/The Back Page

READ NEXT: Marian Keyes to offer free four-week novel writing course online  

Share:

Latest articles

Marian Keyes to offer free four-week novel writing course online  

WATCH: Yesterday was the 11-year anniversary of 'the guy who slipped on the ice' clip

Temple Bar food market confirms it WILL reopen for business as usual this morning

20 Netflix picks that will bring you right back to your childhood 

You may also love

Temple Bar food market confirms it WILL reopen for business as usual this morning

The DART is moving to a Saturday schedule on weekdays from Monday

Tributes roll in for 'First Lady of The Olympia' Maureen Grant on her passing

HSE offering free at-home STI test kits until Summer 2021

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.