Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

You can order afternoon tea to enjoy at home from this Dublin café

By Sarah Finnan

September 26, 2020 at 3:52pm

Share:

Afternoon tea in your back garden of a lazy Saturday afternoon... sounds like the perfect weekend setup to me. 

Maybe some of you were already privy to this information but I for one did not know that afternoon tea at home was a thing and I have to say, my life has improved greatly since learning that it is. While I love the luxury of going somewhere fancy for some nibbles, there's much to be said for enjoying the same experience in your comfies, chilling with your feet up after a long day of doing nothing - all of the taste with a generous helping of relaxation.

Giving Dubliners the chance to test it out for themselves, the dainty delicacy can be picked up from the famous Cake Café - a self-dubbed 'hidden gem' in Dublin 8.

Saying that "they are flying out this week" (no surprises), as is customary, theirs comprises a selection of mini sandwiches made on freshly baked breads, a selection of mini cakes and scones, a selection of artisan teas and enough prosecco cocktails to serve two people. What a treat.

Available for pickup/delivery Tuesday to Saturday. Alternatively, you can call in and opt to have it in their gorgey outdoor courtyard.

Header image via Instagram/The Cake Café Dublin

READ NEXT: There’s a tasty new Chinese restaurant in town and it sounds un-bao-lievable 

Share:

Latest articles

There's a tasty new Chinese restaurant in town and it sounds un-bao-lievable 

Dublin pub jokes they'll 'never complain about a smashed glass' again

Here's where you'll find the best bagels in all of Dublin

A brew-tiful new coffee spot has just opened in Dublin

You may also love

There's a tasty new Chinese restaurant in town and it sounds un-bao-lievable 

Dublin pub jokes they'll 'never complain about a smashed glass' again

Here's where you'll find the best bagels in all of Dublin

A brew-tiful new coffee spot has just opened in Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.