You can order afternoon tea to enjoy at home from this Dublin café

Afternoon tea in your back garden of a lazy Saturday afternoon... sounds like the perfect weekend setup to me.

Maybe some of you were already privy to this information but I for one did not know that afternoon tea at home was a thing and I have to say, my life has improved greatly since learning that it is. While I love the luxury of going somewhere fancy for some nibbles, there's much to be said for enjoying the same experience in your comfies, chilling with your feet up after a long day of doing nothing - all of the taste with a generous helping of relaxation.

Giving Dubliners the chance to test it out for themselves, the dainty delicacy can be picked up from the famous Cake Café - a self-dubbed 'hidden gem' in Dublin 8.

Saying that "they are flying out this week" (no surprises), as is customary, theirs comprises a selection of mini sandwiches made on freshly baked breads, a selection of mini cakes and scones, a selection of artisan teas and enough prosecco cocktails to serve two people. What a treat.

Available for pickup/delivery Tuesday to Saturday. Alternatively, you can call in and opt to have it in their gorgey outdoor courtyard.

Header image via Instagram/The Cake Café Dublin