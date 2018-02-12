You Won't Want To Miss This Hilarious New Comedy On The Telly Tonight

If the Simpsons lived on the Northside of Dublin...

RTE has produced plenty of animated TV shows for kids over the years, but none for adults - until now.

Ends Meet, which premieres tonight, follows three generations of men living under one roof in a small North Dublin suburb.

There's the unemployed da Beezer, his excitable son Sean Óg and Beezer's long-suffering grandda, Tony.

The hilariously relatable series, directed by Mark Baldwin and Gareth Lyons, deals with everything from ham sandwiches to heartbreak.



Imagine The Simpsons if they lived in Swords and you're halfway there.

Check it out tonight at 11.30pm on RTE Two - last one to watch it is a fridget.

READ NEXT: These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Away FREE Desserts On Valentine's Day