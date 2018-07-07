Youth Causes Damage To Facilities At Beaumont Hospital Before Escaping Through Window

Gardaí were called to Beaumont Hospital after a juvenile male caused criminal damage to a toilet late last night.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.45pm on Friday. The youth, who is currently being held at Oberstown Care Centre, also damaged some windows within the hospital before escaping through a bathroom window.

Gardaí said that he then returned to Oberstown and will be charged at a later date. Investigations are ongoing.

