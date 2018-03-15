Not Many People Will Have The Nerve To Do What This Dubliner Is Going At In April

You'd need some head on you for this. Some views though.

You can imagine that doing this challenge would terrify and excite you at the same time.

Absolutely shitting yourself while screaming at the same time about how unreal a feeling it is.

If those are the types of thrills you seek, then this could be the adventure for you.

One man who is having a go on the world's fastest and Europe's longest zipline is Clongriffin man Sean Flood who is limbering up for a courageous challenge and calling on adventure enthusiasts across Dublin to join him.

This April, he will fly like any bird or plane that has come before him.



The intrepid Vodafone employee will soar through the skies at speeds in excess of 100mph when he takes on the zooming zipline in aid of national child protection charity, the ISPCC.

The charity, which provides services including Childline, is presenting supporters with an exhilarating opportunity to hurtle over scenic Snowdonia, Wales, by taking part in Zip World Velocity on Saturday April 21st.

How scenic are we talking I hear you ask? Very fecking scenic...

The prospect of this day trip with a difference has already piqued the interest of many with a thirst for adventure – including this particular Dubliner, who has previously abseiled off of GAA headquarters in Croke Park for ISPCC Childline.

“I can’t wait for the Zip Line Challenge because I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie and this is right up my street. From people I have spoken to who have already completed zip line challenges I believe it feels like flying.

“I have done bungee jumps, skydived and abseiled off the back of the scoreboard in Croke Park for Childline last year so I’m excited now to try out the fastest zip line in the world. I’d encourage anyone to give this a go – I’ve already been encouraging colleagues and friends to come along with me.”

The charity day out goes as follows:

Participants will travel by ferry to Holyhead on the day, before being taken by coach to begin their adventures. After completing Little Zipper, a line to build up confidence (but seems equally as exhilarating) the participants will ascend Penrhyn Quarry towards the Big Top of Velocity. This is where the pulsating fun starts.

Whetting appetites further still, participants on the day will also have the opportunity to experience the thrilling Zip World Fforest Coaster set in the idyllic Conwy Valley.

It's all for a fantastic cause too.

By taking part in this adventure of a lifetime, ‘zippers’ will help to raise vital funds for the national child protection charity. Those taking part are asked for a deposit of €150 to secure their place on the trip and to fundraise €500 in support of the ISPCC’s work.

If this tickles your fancy, you can find more information about it and find out how to register interest here.

