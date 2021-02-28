21 recent bops we NEED every DJ to play on our first night out after the pandemic

SO MUCH great music came out over the past year. Every bop brought the same thought: "Damn, I would love to go out and dance to this".

Once it's safe for the bars and clubs to open again, we will have a serious backlog of dancefloor fillers to squeeze into our nights out.

Lads, I'm so ready to drop it down low where the good lord split it. The thought of dancing to these bangers is really getting me through the lockdowns.

So without further ado, here are 20 absolute belters we can't wait to dance to when we can.

What's Your Pleasure? - Jessie Ware

This one gives us serious 80s vibes. I can just imagine walking into the club as this plays believing all eyes are on me (even though they absolutely will not be, but a boy can dream).

Motive - Ariana Grande, Doja Cat

Ariana simply does not take a day off, and we are forever grateful. I want to sway to this, drink in hand, thinking I look like the hottest thing in the room (which again, I definitely will not be).

Break Up Song - Little Mix

This one came out just at the start of the pandemic and I've been waiting to dance to it ever since. In fact, Little Mix's whole album, Confetti, is full of bops like Holiday and Sweet Melody. Pure joyous pop.

Head & Heart - Joel Corry, MNEK

This one was just made for the dancefloor. We've been waiting so long for this.

Levitating - Dua Lipa

Another absolute banger that came out in the midst of the pandemic. We got to dance to a little bit of Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia album before the pandemic hit in the form of Don't Start Now but we're ready to bop to the rest of it once it's safe to do so.

Chromatica II/911 - Lady Gaga

The first time the transition from Chromatica II to 911 happens in a club setting will be a biblical event. I am going to lose my mind.

WAP - Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

Now, we couldn't NOT include this one. It has so much dance potential. Yes, we will all make fools of ourselves and there will be videos of us we'd rather didn't exist, but hey, we'll enjoy the moment.

Boyfriend - Selena Gomez

Again, the slow beats of this song will make me feel like the baddest bitch in the room, even if I don't look like it.

Buss It - Erica Banks

I've heard this so many times on TikTok, but this song belongs in a club full of people thinking they look class as they try to look as seductive as hell.

No Time For Tears - Nathan Dawe

"No time for tears, I won't be crying." I look forward to this because all I do nowadays is cry.

Prisoner - Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa

Two absolute queens teaming up for a stomper like this? Get me onto the dancefloor ASAP.

Your Love (9pm) - ATB, Topic, A7S

I need this to play as the walls shake and the dancefloor is so crowded that I can't tell my right from my left.

Dinner Guest - AJ Tracey, MoStack

One of the most played songs of 2020, Dinner Guest was made for being played at full volume.

Tik Tock - Clean Bandit, Mabel, 24kGolden

No, this is not a reference to the video-sharing app. It's simply a tune we will be bopping to when we can.

My Head & My Heart - Ava Max

I have to admit, I was not a fan of Sweet But A Psycho. But Ava Max has made up for that since with bops like this.

Heaven On My Mind - Becky Hill, Sigala

This one came out in early 2020 and I've been imagining the day I get to dance to it ever since.

Blinding Lights - The Weekend

I want this one played just so I can see everyone attempt the TikTok dance from early last year. It will be comical.

How You Like That - BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is the k-pop girl band you need to be obsessing over. There is no word for this song other than "fierce".

Hot Stuff - Kygo, Donna Summer

A reimagined version of what was always a cracking tune.

Do It - Chloe x Halle

It's not one to jump up and down to, but I can definitely imagine myself having a soft bop to this with a G&T in hand.

Real Groove - Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa

The Aussie queen of pop returned last year to do what she does best, release crackers like this one.

For the time being, we'll just have to dance in our kitchens. But we shall dance together again one day, my friends. Whenever that happens, it will be glorious.

In the meantime, we've compiled the above into a playlist for you guys. Why not make a cocktail (like these Solero ones), throw on your dancing slippers and have a dance at home?

