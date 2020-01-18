A Dubliner is reportedly set to enter the Love Island villa

It's freezing out, we're all broke af but at least we have Love Island to warm our cockles every evening.

The latest series started just a week ago with a new posse of tanned and toned contestants but after the success of Maura and Greg last summer, it's fair to say us Irish were notable by our absence on opening night.

That could all be about to change with the arrival of Dublin influencer Saffron Thompson, who is reportedly on her way to the villa. Evoke.ie are reporting that the 20-year-old is on her way to Cape Town where the reality show is being filmed, with the woman herself sharing an image taken at Heathrow Airport...

According to the publication, Saffron hails from East Wall in the city. She has over 31,000 followers on Instagram and also has a page dedicated to make-up.

The current series of Love Island kicked off on Sunday, January 12 and is proving just as popular as the summer incarnation. Current contestants hail from the likes of Manchester, Cardiff and London and it will certainly be fun to see a Dubliner thrown into the mix.

Love Island returns to our screens on Virgin Media One tomorrow night and the whole of Ireland will no doubt be looking out for Saffron.

Up the Dubs.