A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Go on, go on, go on - you know you want to!

Father Ted

Attention Father Ted Fans (AKA everyone) - there's a Ted Fest is coming to Dublin, and it sounds like it's going to be feckin' great craic altogether. 

 

Hosted in The Church, located at the junction of Mary's Street and Jervis Street, the three-day event will run a number of events including attempting to set a world record for the largest gathering of Father Ted characters. 

There will also be a lovely ladies competition, in which contestants will be judged on their ability to carry out a number of tasks including ironing trousers, peeling a spud, and rapping, singing or dancing a decade of The Rosary.

 

The winner will bag a few fab prizes including a €50 drinks tab for the Bar that evening and a voucher for a lovely Thai meal with Niamh Connolly.

Also on the agenda is a Father Ted quiz, through which you can test your knowledge of the absolute TV classic.

The event is set to run from 31 March to 02 April, and further details are to be released soon.

More information can be found here

