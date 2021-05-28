Anne-Marie announces 3 Arena show for 2022

The gig news just keeps on coming, and Anne-Marie is just the latest star to announce that she'll perform at Dublin's 3 Arena next year.

Following on from Billie Eilish and Steve Coogan AKA Alan Partridge, Anne-Marie has announced that she will take her Dysfunctional Tour to the Dublin Docklands on Tuesday, May 3 2022.

Happy Friday Gig News 🎉 @AnneMarie

has announced she will play @3Arena on 3 May 2022. @ThreeIreland tickets on sale Wednesday 2nd June at 10am with #3Plus via Ticketmaster.

General sale Friday 4th June at 10am via Ticketmaster. pic.twitter.com/MqtmSguYcQ — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) May 28, 2021

The 30-year-old English singer was a familiar face to TV viewers during lockdown, when she appeared as a coach on The Voice UK. Her second studio album Therapy is due for release on July 23 and features the lead single Don't Play.

Tickets for Anne-Marie at the 3 Arena go on sale on June 4.

