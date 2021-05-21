Billie Eilish confirms two 3 Arena shows for summer 2022

By James Fenton

May 21, 2021 at 5:15pm

Billie Eilish confirms two 3 Arena shows for summer 2022

In what is potentially the biggest gig news Dublin has heard for a while, Billie Eilish has been confirmed for two shows at the 3 Arena next summer.

The news that Billie Eilish is coming to Dublin was announced just after 5pm, as the 3 Arena confirmed that she will perform at the venue on June 4 and 5 2022.

Being of Irish descent, Billie is sure to be excited about visiting her ancestral home as part of what will hopefully be a gig-packed 2022. Tickets go on general sale next Friday, May 28 at 9am.

