'Can't beat a good Irish pub' - David Beckham enjoys trip to Dublin for son's 18th birthday

By Simon Kelly

February 28, 2023 at 11:32am

"God I've missed Dublin".

Premier League legends Peter Crouch and David Beckham visited the capital over the weekend, kicking back to enjoy a lovely pint or two.


Ex Liverpool striker and robot dance enthusiast Crouch was spotted in Cassidy's pub on Camden Street belting out the Fields of Athenry with some fellow punters and a live band.

Crouchy, who stands at six foot seven , is well known for showing up in Dublin from time to time and seems to revel in a bit of craic on a night out, not shying away from the limelight.

Cruz Beckham's 18th bash

Crouch, who retired from football in 2019, now hosts a podcast with his wife Abbey Clancy called The Therapy Crouch, where they discuss various elements of their relationship.

From what we can see on socials, David Beckham was also in the city, alongside his sons Cruz and Romeo. The trip coincides with Cruz's 18th birthday. Beckham's youngest son posted a story of his face on a pint of Guinness during their tour of the Storehouse.

The Beckhams seem to have a quieter trip than Crouchy. The former England captain apparently also enjoyed a tipple in the Long Hall on George's Street. However, no football anthems were sung, what a shame.

David Beckham and son Cruz hit up the Guinness Storehouse during their Dublin trip. 

Good times, all round.

Header image via Instagram/davidbeckham

This story originally appeared on joe.ie 

