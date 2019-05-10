Daniel Radcliffe Spotted Moseying Around Dublin

د . إAEDSRر . س

Daniel Radcliffe has been spotted on the Emerald Isle.

The Harry Potter star has been sighted in the Belmont House Hotel in Banbridge.

He took a picture with staff just yesterday in the capital, looking only delighted to be in the country.

It’s no secret Radcliffe is a fan of Ireland.

He was pictured before on the session with members of the Dublin minor GAA team, showing just how much he loves a party in the capital.

I’m sure your Friday has been improved seeing Harry Potter on the lock, as mine definitely has.

