Daniel Radcliffe Spotted Moseying Around Dublin
Daniel Radcliffe has been spotted on the Emerald Isle.
The Harry Potter star has been sighted in the Belmont House Hotel in Banbridge.
He took a picture with staff just yesterday in the capital, looking only delighted to be in the country.
It’s no secret Radcliffe is a fan of Ireland.
He was pictured before on the session with members of the Dublin minor GAA team, showing just how much he loves a party in the capital.
Sometimes I think about when Daniel Radcliffe ended up at a gaff with the Dublin minor gaa team, and two years later remembered to send them €50 for taxi fare, and I'm a little bit happier pic.twitter.com/f6Xvfyt5xi
— jack (@kackjennedy) January 28, 2019
I’m sure your Friday has been improved seeing Harry Potter on the lock, as mine definitely has.