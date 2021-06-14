Dermot Kennedy shares throwback pic along with inspiring message

Dermot Kennedy is one of Irish music's success stories of recent years and it all started on the streets of Dublin.

As a youngster, Dermot Kennedy honed his skills as a busker in Dublin, as well as cities further afield such as Boston. His rise to the top since those early days has been fairly meteoric but he certainly hasn't forgotten where he came from.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share an image of his old street performing licence issued by Dublin City Council. The expiry date is April 16, 2016 and Kennedy captioned the picture with the words 'I was patient. And persistent. Go chase after what you want, because it will never come looking for you.'

Wise words indeed. One thing that has gotten in Dermot's way though is the pandemic, which led to a lot of his Irish gigs from 2020 being pushed back to 2021 at first and then 2022.

If his fans can show the level of patience he describes in the above post then it'll be worth the wait.

READ NEXT: It's socially distanced girl summer at the Button Factory as new shows announced