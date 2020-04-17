Dolly Alderton to read excerpts from her bestselling book on Zoom next week

The bestselling author, podcaster and all-around legend will be reading excerpts from her book Everything I Know About Love on Zoom next week.

Part of a star-studded online celebration for world book night, Dolly Alderton will join a host of authors on Zoom next week to read passages from her book. The event comes ahead of the launch of the h Club London's new digital membership.

Hoping to celebrate "all that is wonderful about books and reading", the event has enlisted the help of a number of high-profile authors and celebrities - Gavin & Stacey actress Alison Steadman, Fleabag actor Anthony Welsh and Sex Education's Simone Ashely and George Robinson amongst them.

Along with Dolly Alderton who will read from her memoir Everything I Know About Love. A Sunday Times bestseller, the book is about bad dates, good friends and life in general... and it's so relatable, it feels as though it could have been written by one of your own best friends.

WORLD BOOK NIGHT! Next week! I'm so looking forward to reading from my book along with loads of amazing actors and authors for @hclublondon & @worldbooknight for an online event on Thurs 23rd - sign up here - https://t.co/VlzntZ6Tz7 — Dolly H Alderton (@dollyalderton) April 17, 2020

Hosted by scriptwriter and author Mark Heywood, the evening promises to be a "stunning, online celebration of the power of words".

A post on the event listing reads:

"World Book Night celebrates all that is wonderful about books and reading. Come and listen to some of the most relevant and engaging authors and actors reading passages from their all-time favourite books or books that they have recently written."

Taking place Thursday, April 23rd at 6:45pm via Zoom. Available to both members and non-members alike, anyone interested in(virtually) attending the event can do so by registering here.

