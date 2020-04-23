Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin Simon Community is running a 'social quiztancing' quiz this evening

By Sarah Finnan

April 23, 2020 at 2:52pm

Share:

The social quiztancing quiz is in support of the country's homeless community.

Quizzes have become all the rage lately, with everyone and their mother hopping on Zoom to partake (in between bingeing the latest arrivals on Netflix). Coming up with new questions and innovative themes for each round can be a bit taxing at times though... especially if you're doing one every other night of the week.

Thankfully there are loads of online quizzes one can join if they'd rather leave the hard work to someone else, and might we recommend the Dublin Community social quiztancing one?

Kicking off this evening, tonight's debut theme is The All Things Ireland Special so best brush up on your general knowledge. Questions cover a range of different topics - the likes of past All-Ireland finals, familiar Irish faces and well-known sayings.

Getting involved is simple too, so much so that even the least teach inclined amongst us could manage it. Just sign up via the Eventbrite page and then head to the Dublin Simon Community Facebook page at 8pm.

Dublin Simon Community Social Quiztancing

Enter as a team or go solo - tickets for the social quiztancing quiz only cost a giver and all proceeds will go towards providing essential services for the city's homeless community. Once you sign up you'll be emailed a link to a Google Doc. Fill out your answer sheet as quizmaster Ronan reads out the questions, submit it at the end and answers and scores will be emailed back to you.

As good a way to spend a Thursday eve as any. Go n-eirí an t-ádh libh go léir.

READ NEXT: Most underrated Father Ted characters – the definitive ranking

Share:

Latest articles

The New York Times has published a piece on 'Matt O'Damon' staying in 'Ireland's Amalfi Coast'

You can take part in a 25th anniversary Father Ted quiz this weekend

Six Dublin bakeries still delivering freshly baked goodies

Challenge your mates to see if they can complete this intense home workout

You may also love

The New York Times has published a piece on 'Matt O'Damon' staying in 'Ireland's Amalfi Coast'

You can take part in a 25th anniversary Father Ted quiz this weekend

Five perfect movies - A roundup of some of the best, according to Twitter

Most underrated Father Ted characters - the definitive ranking

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.