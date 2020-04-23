Dublin Simon Community is running a 'social quiztancing' quiz this evening

The social quiztancing quiz is in support of the country's homeless community.

Quizzes have become all the rage lately, with everyone and their mother hopping on Zoom to partake (in between bingeing the latest arrivals on Netflix). Coming up with new questions and innovative themes for each round can be a bit taxing at times though... especially if you're doing one every other night of the week.

Thankfully there are loads of online quizzes one can join if they'd rather leave the hard work to someone else, and might we recommend the Dublin Community social quiztancing one?

Kicking off this evening, tonight's debut theme is The All Things Ireland Special so best brush up on your general knowledge. Questions cover a range of different topics - the likes of past All-Ireland finals, familiar Irish faces and well-known sayings.

Getting involved is simple too, so much so that even the least teach inclined amongst us could manage it. Just sign up via the Eventbrite page and then head to the Dublin Simon Community Facebook page at 8pm.

Enter as a team or go solo - tickets for the social quiztancing quiz only cost a giver and all proceeds will go towards providing essential services for the city's homeless community. Once you sign up you'll be emailed a link to a Google Doc. Fill out your answer sheet as quizmaster Ronan reads out the questions, submit it at the end and answers and scores will be emailed back to you.

As good a way to spend a Thursday eve as any. Go n-eirí an t-ádh libh go léir.

