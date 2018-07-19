Entertainment

WATCH: Seven-Year-Old Dubliner Compared To Beyoncé On 'The Voice Kids'

Big future ahead...

Screen Shot 2018 07 19 At 09 16 20

Watch out, Beyoncé. There's a new queen in town.

Seven-year-old Dubliner Savannah Phoenix Munroe has wowed judges on TV talent show The Voice Kids, with judge will.i.am even comparing her powerful voice to Rihanna and Queen Bey herself.

Performing over the past couple of nights, Savannah made her mark on the TV3 show by performing Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing by Stevie Wonder...

The young singer also teamed up with fellow contestants Mandy and Astrid to perform It's All So Quiet by Bjork....

We've definitely got a star in the making.

savannah phoenix munroe the voice kids
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

