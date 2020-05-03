Dubliners raise over €4k with their bank holiday balcony bingo

Balcony bingo - an at-home substitute for your usual weekly game of bingo.

By now we're all well used to life under lockdown but it's always great to see people coming up with creative ways to have safe, socially distant fun. Which is exactly what the residents of the Kevin Street Iveagh Trust Flat complex did last night with the second edition of their 'balcony bingo'.

They're gearing up on our Kevin Street estate for another (socially distant) #BalconyBingo weekend - this time all proceeds will go to @ourladyshospice.



Huge thanks to the residents & local businesses that have donated, giving everyone a lift & raising money for a great cause! pic.twitter.com/HsqTstBNS4 — The Iveagh Trust (@theiveaghtrust) May 1, 2020

Having successfully run the event for the April bank holiday, the guys decided to give it another whirl, this time fundraising for Harold's Cross Hospice - and they've already raised over €4k. You love to see it.

Residents came out to their balconies to partake, kitting the place out with flags and colourful bunting for good measure and lifting everyone's spirits in the process. Things kicked off with cheesy tunes and dancing, followed by kid's bingo, adult's bingo, a raffle and a DJ set to close the night out. That sounds about as good as any night on the town to us.

(Header image courtesy of @theiveaghtrust)

