Dublin’s Brand New Music Festival Announce New Acts And Day-By-Day Breakdown

We have been buzzing for Love Sensation, Dublin’s brand new music festival since it was announced earlier this year.

Sure look, you can never have enough festivals, can you?

Featuring a stellar line-up including Lily Allen, Clean Bandit, Kelis, Mother DJs and queens from the hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race like Naomi Smalls and Monét X Change, it is set to be a whopper one.

It was announced this morning that day tickets for Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 will be on sale this Wednesday at 9am. And we now know who is playing which date.

Saturday will see Lily Allen, Kelis and Soulé hit the main stage, while Clean Bandit and Gossip will take to the stage on Sunday.

And we are pumped about the acts just added to the lineup, including Paul Ryder, Le Galaxie, Jenny Greene, Sink the Pink DJs, Elm, Shirley Temple Bar, Sing Along Social, Drag Aerobics and many more.

Love Sensation will take place in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham and day tickets cost €65.70. Tickets are available here.

And if you just can’t wait until August, the organisers have also put together an unreal Spotify playlist to get you pumped for the festival, which you can listen to here.