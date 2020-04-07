Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Fans relieved as Ryan Tubridy returns to RTE after recovering from Covid-19

By Darragh Murphy

April 7, 2020 at 10:19am

Share:

Ryan Tubridy is back at work after recovering from Covid-19.

Tubridy has returned to RTE and is back hosting his radio show after getting over coronavirus over the past two weeks.

The 46-year-old confirmed yesterday evening that he would be back on the air this morning and will return to host The Late Late Show on Friday night.

After suffering with a persistent cough, Tubridy was tested for coronavirus and discovered that he had contracted the virus.

Miriam O'Callaghan deputised for Tubridy for the past two editions of The Late Late Show while Oliver Callan stood in for him on his radio show.

Tubridy took to social media on Tuesday morning to provide a fantastic update while he took his morning walk with his newspaper.

And after returning to his desk, Tubs was met with a huge pile of cards from fans who wanted to wish the popular presenter well.

He said: "Good morning everybody. The good news, for those of you who actually listen to the radio, is that I'm back on the radio at 9 o'clock.

"I'm back to my desk and let me just say thank you to all the people - it seems to be mostly children - from all over the country who sent in messages of good will and even an Easter wreath."

READ NEXT - WATCH: Class video shows what it was like wandering around Dublin in 1968

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:


You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

This super simple workout is a great way to work up a sweat at home

The Fabulous Pharmacist on health, skincare and how 'humans are so resilient'

WhatsApp introducing change to combat spread of Covid-19 misinformation

WATCH: Class video shows what it was like wandering around Dublin in 1968

You may also love

WATCH: Virgin shares sneak peek at Inside The K series finale

WATCH: Gardai band members stop for an impromptu trad session

Save your weekend with a Paint & Prosecco virtual class today

WATCH: Netflix shares clip of Joe Exotic answering fan questions from prison

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy