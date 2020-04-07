Fans relieved as Ryan Tubridy returns to RTE after recovering from Covid-19

Ryan Tubridy is back at work after recovering from Covid-19.

Tubridy has returned to RTE and is back hosting his radio show after getting over coronavirus over the past two weeks.

The 46-year-old confirmed yesterday evening that he would be back on the air this morning and will return to host The Late Late Show on Friday night.

After suffering with a persistent cough, Tubridy was tested for coronavirus and discovered that he had contracted the virus.

Miriam O'Callaghan deputised for Tubridy for the past two editions of The Late Late Show while Oliver Callan stood in for him on his radio show.

Friends, it’s been too long. Hope everyone is keeping well here and getting through this, one day at a time. Looking forward to reconnecting at 9am. 📻 @RTERadio1 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/3loSiW6sWY — Ryan Tubridy Show (@RyanTubridyShow) April 7, 2020

Tubridy took to social media on Tuesday morning to provide a fantastic update while he took his morning walk with his newspaper.

And after returning to his desk, Tubs was met with a huge pile of cards from fans who wanted to wish the popular presenter well.

He said: "Good morning everybody. The good news, for those of you who actually listen to the radio, is that I'm back on the radio at 9 o'clock.

"I'm back to my desk and let me just say thank you to all the people - it seems to be mostly children - from all over the country who sent in messages of good will and even an Easter wreath."

