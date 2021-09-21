Five great Irish guests on Never Mind The Buzzcocks

By Rory Cashin

September 21, 2021 at 10:21am

Five great Irish guests on Never Mind The Buzzcocks

The show is back this week!

Initially launched in 1996 and running for an astounding 27 seasons (so far!), Never Mind The Buzzcocks is back with a bang this week after being painfully missed for a number of years.

Bringing in some of the biggest names in comedy and music as hosts and guests, the show has been as famous for the moments of hide-behind-your-cushion cringe as it is for the scenes of pure comedic genius.

To celebrate the return of the much-loved music quiz show, we've put together this countdown of the five of the best Irish guests to have appeared during Buzzcocks' previous series, and we have high hopes that more will be added to this list before long.

Terry Wogan (doing an impression of Louis Walsh) for Imelda May

Bryan McFadden (with peak Westlife hair)

Roisin Murphy trying to guess the tune

Everyone telling Jedward to shut up

Sean Hughes identifying one of the Nolan Sisters

