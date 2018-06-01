The "Coppers Effect" Proves Itself To Be True According To New Findings On Married Couples

Forget Tinder, Coppers is where it's at.

We will never question the power of Coppers ever again.

It has just come to our attention that Gardaí do in fact marry more nurses than any other occupation.

According to a report by the CSO, 15% of male Gardaí marry female nurses, followed by fellow Gardaí and primary school teachers.

This just proves that what has been snidely referred to as "the Coppers effect" for many years is in fact empirically true.

And while the report says that people are more likely to get married when they share similar hours, we all know the truth - it's the Coppers Effect.

Do you know any couples that have met on a night out in Coppers? Let us know in the comments.

